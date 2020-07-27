Meek Mill's ex-girlfriend Milan Harris responds after rapper announces split

27 July 2020, 12:19 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 12:29

Milan Harris responds after Meek Mill announces their split. Picture: Getty/Instagram

RRapper Meek Mill announced his split with his newborn son's mother, Milan "Milano" Harris on Twitter.

By Tiana Williams

Meek Mill's ex-girlfriend Milan "Milano" Harris has responded after the rapper announce their split yesterday.

On Sunday (Jul 26) the 33-year-old Philly rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he and Milan decided to "remain friends".

Although their break up comes two months after the the pair welcomed their baby boy, Meek wants to make it clear that their split was amicable.

Taking to Twitter Meek wrote: 'We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents...'

The rapper continued 'we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding," Meek wrote on Twitter.

The rapper also added "No fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won't think we moving wrong" in a since-deleted Instagram post.

After Meek announced their split on social media, Milano made it clear that she has another important focus, which overshadows their split news.

Taking to instagram, Milano shared a meme which reads: 'I'd never address my private life, publicly but I just felt the need to say" and captioned the post "#BreonnaTaylor".

View this post on Instagram

#BreonnaTaylor

A post shared by Milano Di Rouge (@iammilanrouge) on

The founder of the popular clothing brand 'Milano Di Rouge', has made it clear that she is fighting for a more pressing cause, following the death of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020 – which lead to her tragic death. She was a African-American woman, who was an emergency medical technician.

Back in February, Meek spoke on Milano being pregnant with his baby, during his public argument over Twitter with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Meek wrote "My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish" in a since-deleted tweet.

The rapper also reacted to Nicki Minaj's recent pregnancy news with an Instagram comment. He was slammed after Minaj's fans claimed he's still "obsessed" with her, despite having Milano in his life.

Fans believe this heavily contributed towards the break up. However, there has been no clarification from either parties on why they split.

