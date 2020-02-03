Lil Wayne revealed as secret 'The Masked Singer' performer

Rapper Lil Wayne was uncovered as one of the performers on TV show 'The Masked Singer'.

Lil Wayne is one of the most critically acclaimed rappers of his generation, with most people hailing the New Orleans rapper as the one of the greatest of all time - so the last place we expected to see him was on 'The Masked Singer' just days after the release of his new album 'Funeral'.

Following the first episode of the American version of the hit TV show, Lil Wayne was revealed as the surprise performer inside the giant robot costume, with judge Robin Thicke clearly stunned following the big reveal.

Before he was booted out of the show, Lil Wayne's only performance on 'The Masked Singer' saw him cover the classic Lenny Kravitz song 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'.

When Lil Wayne was revealed, judge Robin Thicke excalimed, "I've done five songs with him. This is the most shocked I've ever been on this show."

Before the big reveal, Lil Wayne said, 'I relate to robots because I've always felt the need to put on a tough outer shell. I think that makes me come across as inhuman, and it's stunted my potential," from inside his disguise.

Lil Wayne and his family have been making headlines in a number of different areas recently. After he released his new album 'Funeral', Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter announced that she was undertaking a new role as an ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

'The Masked Singer' has proven to be a hugely popular show across the world, with the UK version of the singing contest, with Skin, frontwoman of the band Garbage, named as the winner recently.

