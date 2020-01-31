Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter posts lingerie pics to unveil Savage X Fenty role

Reginae Carter reveals Savage X Fenty ambassador role. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Reginae Carter has announced that she's become an ambassador for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand.

Just before her father Lil Wayne dropped his brand new album 'Funeral', Reginae Carter shared the news that she's become an ambassador for Rihanna's much-loved Savage X Fenty brand.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae posted up pics of her wearing some pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie, which was met with plenty of compliments in the comments section.

Alongside the lingerie pics, Reginae wrote, 'This just the intro , let me not get ahead of myself #savagexambassador' before she later posted another pic and simply captioned it 'Oh ok.'

Reginae's comments were flooded with positivity as one user wrote, 'KEEP DOING YOU SIS TOYA JR' and another added, 'you ate this uppp'.

Whilst she's the daughter of Hip Hop royalty, Reginae has also made appearances on reality TV in the show 'Growing Up Hip Hop'. It's currently unknown how her new role with Savage X fenty will take shape moving forward.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand had proved hugely popular since it launched back in 2018. Models including Alex Wek, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne have all worked with the brand and it continues to produce some of the most sought-after lingerie around.

