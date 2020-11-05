Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours

5 November 2020, 13:11

Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Lil Wayne has left a cryptic message about his love life, after it was rumoured that he split with Denise Bidot.

Lil Wayne has broken his silence after rumours circulated that his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, broke up with him, after learning about his endorsement of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (Nov 4) the 38-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a very cryptic post, seemingly about the alleged split.

After it was reported that Bidot, 34, has split from Wayne, he decided to share his thoughts on his love life with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Wayne wrote: ""I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out."

"I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

While many still are unclear about what Wayne's tweet means, he is definitely dropping a cryptic message about his love life.

As for American plus-sized model Bidot, she claimed that a report about their break up writing "I did NOT! This is absolutely false" denying that they have split.

However, many fans are still confused as she posted a cryptic message that made it appears the couple was no longer together.

On Tuesday (Nov 3) Bidot took to Instagram to express her thoughts, sparking rumours of the split.

'Sometimes love just isn't enough...' Bidot wrote on her Instagram story, along with a heartbreak emoji.

While it's still unclear whether the pair have split, both counterparts have addressed the rumours.

