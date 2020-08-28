Reginae Carter hilariously reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's kissing photo

Reginae Carter hilariously reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's kissing photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae leaves a comment underneath a photo of him kissing Denis Bidot.

By Tiana Williams

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot are the internet's favourite couple goals right now. The pair often remind us of what true love looks like, sharing photos with each other on Instagram.

Most recently, the official Young Money page shared a photo of the two lovebirds kissing passionately.

The initial post was followed by the caption of two yellow hearts. After American blog TheShadeRoom caught wind of the photo, the platform reposted it to their feed.

However, they noticed a comment from Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae, who was not too pleased with the photo.

While she happy that her dad and Denise are happy together, she is not here for the public display of affection.

"Get a room please," Wayne's 21-year-old daughter commented on the photo. Reginae also added an eye rolling emoji for extra effect.

Reginae has previously jumped into the comment section on a photo of Wayne and Denise.

She realised her father has been more active on Instagram than usual, writing, "I didn't even know you be on the gram my guy..."

While some fans were obsessed with the photo, other fans focussed on Lil Wayne's dreadlocks.

One fan wrote "I just don’t understand why Wayne dreads falling off the bone like that....", while another chimed in writing "Them dreads look like they been through an entanglement 🥴".

Another Instagram user wrote "Them 6 dreadlocks still holding on tight" while another added "Sis kissing on a whole corpse out here". See other comments below.

Fans roast Lil Wayne after seeing the photo of him kissing Denise Bidot. Picture: Instagram

