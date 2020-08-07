Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot claps back at relationship haters

Denise Bidot defended her relationship with Lil Wayne admin hateful comments. Picture: Instagram

The model revealed that she had been single for ten years before getting together with 'Lollipop' rapper Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot has defended her relationship with the rapper amid "negativity" surrounding their romance.

Model Denise shred a bare-faced selfie on Instagram with a heartfelt caption this week, revealing she had been single for ten years before getting together with the 'Lollipop' rapper.

Denise Bidot celebrated her relationship with Lil Wayne on Instagram and clapped back at her haters. Picture: Instagram

"You may have noticed I’ve been more quiet on here lately. I wasn’t down for some of the negativity I’ve seen based on my relationship so I’m choosing to pause living so much on social media & focus more on living irl," Bidot wrote, according to SOHH.

"After over 10 years of being single I’m allowing love in and idgaf who has an opinion about it. Also for those of you showing love and being happy for me, I see you and I appreciate you!"

It appears Denise has since changed the caption of her post, as it now reads, "Here’s a quick update: Still happy. Still healthy. Still grateful. Still madly in love."

Denise Bidot shares a photo with boyfriend Lil Wayne on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Back in June, Wayne, 37, confirmed his new relationship with Bidot, 34, on Instagram, following his split from model ex-girlfriend La’Tecia Thomas. Bidot is now the only person Weezy follows on the app.

Last week, Denise penned a sweet caption to her boyfriend alongside a cosy photo of the pair. "Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king," she wrote.