Kendrick Lamar responds to viral video of security guard crying at his concert

The incident happened at one of Kendrick's most recent appearances.

Kendrick Lamar has spoken up about a video which has gone viral of a security guard crying during one of his concerts.

The incident happened at a Houston concert last week (22 July), where a venue guard was brought to tears as the rapper performed the single 'LOVE' from his 2017 album DAMN.

The man was videoed wiping away tears as the rapper performed, and the video subsequently went viral across social media.

Kendrick at Rolling Loud Miami. Picture: Getty Images

The 'Humble' rapper is known for his privacy, however he has opened up about the video.

Backstage at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday (July 24), Lamar sweetly shared his thoughts.

"It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” Kendrick said.

This security guard was in his feels during @KendrickLamar's concert 😪 pic.twitter.com/k4ls7R6fJL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 24, 2022

"Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel", he continued.

"So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music."

Kendrick at his recent performance at Glastonbury festival. Picture: Getty Images

In the video, the security guard wiped away tears as he rapped along to Kendrick's lyrics, during the tour in support of his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The album features an all-star lineup including Sampha, Summer Walker, BLXST and Kodak Black.

