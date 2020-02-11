Joe Budden slams "distasteful" Gayle King for resurfacing Kobe Bryant's rape case

Jeo Budden chimes in on Gayle King outrage after she brings up Kobe Bryant's alleged rape case. Picture: Getty

Media personality Joe Budden has addressed Gayle King, after she brought up Kobe Bryant's 2003 alleged rape case during an interview.

Joe Budden has expressed his thoughts on Gayle King bringing up Kobe Bryant's alleged raper case from 2003, during an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg reacted to the interview with an angry Instagram rant, where he referred to King as a "funky dog-headed b**ch".

On Joe Budden's podcast, the rapper himself, along with co-hosts Mal and Rory expressed their views on how Snoop handled the situation.

While Mal believes King's question was "distasteful"and in "bad timing" he did acknowledge there was a whole other context to the interview, besides the clip that went viral.

However, all three hosts disagreed with how Snoop handled the situation. When Mal said "We gotta be more responsible in how we react as black men to our own", Budden agreed.

Budden referred to Snoop as "one of our leaders" in the hip-hop community, so Snoop's views holds significance.

Mal believes Snoop Dogg was out of pocket to speak to an "older black woman" in the way that he did to Gayle.

Pertaining to King's interview, everyone agreed the question was "distasteful". However, Joe and Mal were really disappointed with King's kine of questioning.

Budden said "it bothers me to see women totally neglect other women. And that's what was done here with Gayle King in regards to Vanessa Bryant, to his sisters, to his daughters"

What do you think of Joe Budden's views ? Check out the full interview above.