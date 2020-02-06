Snoop Dogg defends Kobe Bryant after Gayle King resurfaces sportsman's rape case

The CBS This Morning reporter has be heavily criticised for referencing the late NBA star's sexual assault case.

Snoop Dogg has slammed CBS This Morning presenter Gayle King for referencing Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape charge in the wake of his death during an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

The 'Gin & Juice' rapper was left unimpressed after King asked Leslie, "It's been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?"

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. "I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That was just never the person that I know."

King responded, "But Lisa, you wouldn't see it, though. As his friend, you wouldn't see it." Leslie replied, "And that's possible. I just don't believe that."

King then asked if it's "even a fair question to talk about" the case, "considering he's no longer with us and that it was resolved," or if it is "really part of his history." Leslie suggested that the media "should be more respectful at this time."

Many viewers have criticised esteemed presenter King for bringing up the controversial case surrounding Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on 26 January.

The case against Kobe Bryant was dropped in 2004 after the accuser declined to testify (pictured here with his wife Vanessa). Picture: Getty

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a stern message for King. "Gayle King... out of pocket for that sh**, way out of pocket. What do you gain from that?" he began.

"We expect more from you Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah? Why are you attacking us? We're yo' people. You ain't comin' after f**kin' Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb a** questions."

"I get sick of y'all," he added, before calling King a "funky dog-headed b**ch". He continued, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf***ing homeboys reputation? Punk motherf***er.

"Respect the family and back off, b**ch, before we come get you."

Snoop Dogg, a huge Lakers fan himself, slammed Gayle King for bringing up the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case. Picture: Getty

In 2003, a 19-year-old woman accused Bryant of sexually assaulting her, which Bryant denied, claiming that they had consensual sex. The case never went to trial as the accuser refused to testify in court.

King has since responded to the backlash in a statement to USA TODAY. "I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context," she said. "I hope they will now watch the entire wide-ranging interview.

"We asked a longtime friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship and Lisa Leslie did exactly that."