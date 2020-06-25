Jennifer Lopez surprises 'heroic' New York nurse in heartwarming video

Jennifer Lopez surprised a New York nurse during a video chat. Picture: Getty/Peacock

The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer surprised superfan Cassidy Toben, who works as a nurse in New York, during a video chat on Peacock’s 'The At-Home Variety Show'.

Jennifer Lopez gave one fan the surprise of her life this week after dropping by a video chat.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer, 50, waited patiently in the wings as New York nurse Cassidy Toben caught up with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Peacock’s The At-Home Variety Show.

Toben is an emergency room nurse working at Lenox Hill Hospital, and has been tirelessly battling on the frontline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just about the small wins now, whether that's discharging a patient or making them feel a little bit more comfortable," she told Kotb and Guthri. "I'm just looking for the good things that are happening right now and looking towards the future."

Little did she know, however, that her hero Jennifer was just about to join the video chat. Toben's face lit up as Lopez appeared, with the singer saying, "We are so grateful for everything that you do. Thank you so much."

Cassidy Toben was chatting to Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb when Jennifer Lopez joined the video call. Picture: Peacock

Toben, who was understandably "freaking out" as she spoke to Lopez, revealed that her last public outing before the pandemic hit was this year's Super Bowl, where Lopez and Shakira performed the half time show.

"To think that that was only a few months ago and we were all celebrating something together as a country and now here we are," said Toben. "But thank you for that because it’s really inspirational."

Jennifer, who hailed Toben and her fellow "heroic" healthcare workers as "bada**es".

"I was listening to you saying as I was sneakily waiting to say hello... about, you know, you can’t save everybody and how hard that must be and that kind of reality setting in and it just reminded me too of how difficult this time is and how challenging it’s been," said Lopez.

At the end of the call, Jennifer invited Toben and her friends to her first show after the pandemic is over. "Bring a bunch of girlfriends and we'll have a good time!" she said.