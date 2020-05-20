Jennifer Lopez fans spooked after spotting 'creepy masked man' in her window

Jennifer Lopez, 50, freaks out fans after they spot 'creepy man' in selfie. Picture: Instagram

The 'On The Floor' singer, 50, freaked out her fans after they spotted a random man in her selfie.

Jennifer Lopez fans are seriously freaking out after spotting what appears to be a masked man in the background of one of her selfies.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer, 50, took a break from one of her gruelling workout sessions (we're assuming - I mean, look at those rock-hard abs?!) to post a selfie from her home gym.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, left her fans freaked out after they spotted a random man in the background of her selfie. Picture: Instagram

"If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you…" she captioned the snap. But while most of her followers were flooding her comments section with compliments, others had spotted something rather suspicious in the background.

If you cast your eyes to the area just above Jen's shoulder, you can see what appears to be a man peering into the room, potentially wearing a mask or holding his hand over his mouth.

"Who’s that guy tied up in the back??" wrote one. "So are we not going to talk about the person behind her hold their mouth?" said another.

"What’s with the man with his mouth covered in the back bedroom??!!" said one, while one added, "WTF who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on??"

"Who’s that guy tied up in the back??" wrote one follower who spotted the intruder. Picture: Instagram

Some fans even joked that she was keeping someone hostage in her house, while many have guessed that the face may belong to her fiancé Alex Rodriquez.

"WHOS THE MAN LOOKING TERRIFIED WITH HIS HANDS COVERED IN THE OTHER ROOM BEHIND YOU LOL," questioned one fan.

"ANYONE ELSE NOTICE THE MASKED MAN OVER HER RIGHT SHOULDER?! WTHeck," said another. At the time of writing, Jen is yet to respond to the speculation.

Guess we'll never know who the selfie crasher really is!