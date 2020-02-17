Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her incredible toned body days after Super Bowl show

Jennifer Lopez displays her spectacular abs in a new bikini selfie. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lopez says she's feeling "relaxed and recharged" following her Super Bowl performance.

Jennifer Lopez has set pulses racing with a sizzling bikini selfie just over a week after her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance.

The singer and actress, 50, captioned the photo "Relaxed and recharged," baring her taught stomach and toned physique in a skimpy swimsuit while gazing into the mirror.

"Relaxed and recharged," Lopez captioned the selfie, which sees the singer showing off her incredible figure. Picture: Instagram / @jlo

Jennifer's comment section soon flooded with fire emojis and adoring messages from fans and fellow celebrities alike. "It’s like that huh??!!!! :)" wrote Lenny Kravitz, while Diplo simply said, "Omg".

Earlier this month, Lopez defended her Super Bowl performance with fellow superstar Shakira after some critics dubbed it "too sexy".

"I think that’s honestly silliness," she told Variety,"Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do."

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of her biggest hits at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

Lopez added, "We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved."

"And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in". During their performance, Lopez and Shakira included a subtle tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, which many missed at the time.

As the pair performed on stage, a cross appeared on the field alongside a gold ring which was quickly followed by purple fireworks, with the colours representing the LA Lakers basketball team which Kobe famously played for.