Jennifer Lopez, 51, shows off her incredible figure in nude photoshoot. Picture: Getty

The 51 year-old singer breaks the internet with her completely nude NSFW photos.

Jennifer Lopez has completely stripped down naked for the cover of her latest single, 'In The Morning'.

The 51-year-old singer took to social media to promote her upcoming single, ahead of its release on Friday, with a sizzling NSFW photo cover.

Sharing an image of her single cover with her 133 million Instagram followers, J-Lo broke the internet with her stunning figure.

The cover shows J-Lo wearing nothing but her shiny engagement ring as she seductively looked down the camera lens during the photoshoot.

"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning. Single drops Friday @mertalas & @macpiggott," J-Lo wrote alongside the image.

Taking to her Instagram story, the "I'm Real" shared more snaps from her latest photoshoot.

Another post the star uploaded to her Instagram, featured a snippet of the song from her upcoming single, with some behind the scene images.

Lopez has received over 6 million likes for the racy IG post, with her comment section flooded with compliments from celebrities and fans.

One person in J-Lo's comments wrote "Just body on em’!!!!! Yup!!!🏆💯", while another added "YOU’RE 51.......... IM JEALOUS😭😍".

Another Instagram user chimed in, giving the star compliments on her appearance, writing "ARE U KIDDING ME? GIRL UR BODY IS EVERYTHING".

J-Lo's saucy photoshoot came days after the star blew her fans away with her 2020 American Music Awards red carpet look.

The star sported an edgy new hairstyle, while wearing a metallic Balmain two-piece.

However, the star was met with backlash for her AMA's performance, as fans claimed it was a "rip off" of Beyoncé's "Drunk In Love" 2014 Grammys performance.

