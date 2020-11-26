Jennifer Lopez, 51, shows off her incredible figure in nude photoshoot
The 51 year-old singer breaks the internet with her completely nude NSFW photos.
Jennifer Lopez has completely stripped down naked for the cover of her latest single, 'In The Morning'.
The 51-year-old singer took to social media to promote her upcoming single, ahead of its release on Friday, with a sizzling NSFW photo cover.
Sharing an image of her single cover with her 133 million Instagram followers, J-Lo broke the internet with her stunning figure.
The cover shows J-Lo wearing nothing but her shiny engagement ring as she seductively looked down the camera lens during the photoshoot.
"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning. Single drops Friday @mertalas & @macpiggott," J-Lo wrote alongside the image.
Taking to her Instagram story, the "I'm Real" shared more snaps from her latest photoshoot.
Another post the star uploaded to her Instagram, featured a snippet of the song from her upcoming single, with some behind the scene images.
Lopez has received over 6 million likes for the racy IG post, with her comment section flooded with compliments from celebrities and fans.
One person in J-Lo's comments wrote "Just body on em’!!!!! Yup!!!🏆💯", while another added "YOU’RE 51.......... IM JEALOUS😭😍".
Another Instagram user chimed in, giving the star compliments on her appearance, writing "ARE U KIDDING ME? GIRL UR BODY IS EVERYTHING".
J-Lo's saucy photoshoot came days after the star blew her fans away with her 2020 American Music Awards red carpet look.
The star sported an edgy new hairstyle, while wearing a metallic Balmain two-piece.
However, the star was met with backlash for her AMA's performance, as fans claimed it was a "rip off" of Beyoncé's "Drunk In Love" 2014 Grammys performance.
