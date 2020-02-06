Jay-Z reveals his last words with Kobe Bryant were about Gianna's basketball career

Jay-Z reveals Kobe Bryant's last words to him. Picture: Getty

Rapper Jay-Z has reflected on Kobe Bryant's last words to him in a recent Q&A interview.

Jay-Z has revealed one of the last things the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, said to him before his tragic death from a helicopter crash last month (Jan 26).

On Tuesday (Feb 4), the "99 Problems" rapper spoke to students at Columbia University when he spoke about his sports agency and his relationship with Kobe Bryant.

Jay-Z revealed that Kobe was fund of him and they had a great relationship. The Hip-Hop mogul began 'Kobe was a guy that looked up to me and we've hung out multiple times' after taking a deep breath.

The rapper continued 'He was last at my house on New Year's and he was just in the greatest space that I've seen him in,' he told the audience.

“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020

The "Big Pimpin'" rapper 'One of the last things he said to me was, "You've gotta see Gianna play basketball,"' Jay-Z said, referring to his 13 year old daughter who died in the crash with Kobe.

'That was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud, and the look on his face was... I looked at him and said, "Oh she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world."'

The Tidal founder added that Bryant was, 'just so proud at what he said,' and that he and his wife Beyonce have taken the loss of Kobe and Gianna, 'really tough.'

'That's all I'll say on that. He was just a great human being and was in a great space in his life,' Jay-Z concluded.

NBA star Kobe Bryant sadly passed at 41-years-old on along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna who had a bright future in basketball.

Eight other passengers when the helicopter they were flying in crashed near Calabasas.