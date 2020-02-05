Jay-Z slams claims he & Beyoncé were protesting by sitting during Super Bowl national anthem

Jay-Z has denies claims he and Beyoncé were "protesting" during the national anthem. Picture: Getty

Rapper Jay-Z has denied claims that he and his wife Beyoncé were "protesting" by sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Jay-Z has responded to claims that he was making a political stance during the Super Bowl, by not standing up during the national anthem.

The 50-year-old hip hop mogul claimed him and wife Beyoncé "immediately jumped into artist mode" when the performance began.

Jay also claimed he was focussed on his job, as his role Super Bowl's live music entertainment strategist.

On Tuesday (Feb 4) Jay-Z denied claims that him and Bey were protesting when he spoke at a Q&A held at Columbia University.

The "99 Problems" rapper began "It actually wasn't [a protest]. Sorry."I'm really just looking at the show. The mics stars. Was it too low to start?"

He claimed that Bey- who previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2013 - was sharing what she thought was going through Demi Lovato's head in the lead up to her performance.

The "Big Pimpin'" star continued: "We were talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds and what she's gone through in her life for her to be on the stage and we're so proud of her."

According to TMZ, the rapper went on to insist that he let the other artists make their political protests during their performances.

He stated: "I didn’t have to make a silent protest. If you look at the stage and the artists that we chose — Colombian [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J.Lo — we were making the loudest statement.

"And we had a commercial running [on] social injustice during the Super Bowl … Given the context, I didn’t have to make a silent protest."

