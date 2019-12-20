Jay Z's '40 favourite rap songs of 2019' list has divided opinions
20 December 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 11:39
Jay Z included the likes of DaBaby, Kanye West and his sister-in-law Solange on the list.
2019 has seen Jay Z celebrate his 50th birthday and reward fans by returning his entire music catalogue to Spotify, but now Jay Z has divided opinions as the rapper drops his favourite songs of 2019 list.
Coming in the form of a playlist on his streaming platform Tidal, Jay Z included the likes of Drake, Rick Ross and late rapper Nipsey Hussle, as well as his own wife Beyoncé and sister-in-law Solange, but the list has divided opinions online.
Jay Z’s top 40 songs of the year list is trash— Chérie (@leancupdaddi) December 20, 2019
Jay Z end of year list is pretty similar to mine. Underground rap really came back this year.— Jack Nimble (@NackJimble) December 20, 2019
Some people labelled Jay Z's top 40 list as "trash", whilst others were feeling more celebratory about the whole thing, praising the rapper for including artists such as Burna Boy and Shatta Wale.
With Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and even Jay's on-off BFF Kanye West made the list, so there are plenty of bangers on there, but what do you make of it?
Check out the full list below and let us know your thoughts on Twitter...
Jay Z's 'Top 40 Songs Of 2019' List
1. “Intro” – DaBaby
2. “Heart On Ice” – Rod Wave
3. “Money in the Grave” – Drake and Rick Ross
4. “Perfect Ten” – Mustard featuring Nipsey Hussle
5. “Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott
6. “Dr. Bird’s” – Griselda
7. “Palmolive” – Freddie Gibbs and Madlib featuring “Lucha Bros” – Westside Gunn, Curren$y and Benny The Butcher
8. “Almeda” – Solange
9. “Earfquake” – Tyler, The Creator
10. “Hot”– Young Thug featuring Gunna
11. “Woah” – Lil Baby
12. “The Box” – Roddy Ricch
13. “Best On Earth” – Russ featuring Bia
14. “Binz” – Solange
15. “Suge” – DaBaby
16. “Collateral Damage” – Burna Boy
17. “Toast” – Koffee
18. “Already” – Beyonce, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer
19. “Gold Roses” – Rick Ross and Drake
20. “Lucha Bros” – Westside Gunn, Curren$y and Benny The Butcher
21. “Here Now (Intro)” – Snoh Aalegra
22. “Playing Games (Extended Version)” – Summer Walker featuring Bryson Tiller
23. “Follow God” – Kanye West
24. “Middle Child” – J. Cole
25. “Ballin’” – Mustard and Roddy Ricch
26. “Put a Date On It” – Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby
27. “Ricky” – Denzel Curry
28. “Cash Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby
29. “Triggered (Freestyle)” – Jhene Aiko
30. “Welcome to the Party” – Pop Smoke
31. “Big Drip” – Fivio Foreign
32. “F.N” – Lil Tjay
33. “Pop Out” – Polo G featuring Lil Tjay
34. “Trap” – SAINt JHN featuring Lil Bibby
35. “Nobody’s Favorite” Rick Ross featuring Gunplay
36. “Meet Again” – Maxo Kreem
37. “Tito’s Back” – Conway, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher
38. “Saw” – Roc Marciano
39. “Lonely Child” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again
40. “Satish” – Tee Grizzley
