Jay Z's '40 favourite rap songs of 2019' list has divided opinions

Jay Z reveals top 40 list. Picture: Getty

Jay Z included the likes of DaBaby, Kanye West and his sister-in-law Solange on the list.

2019 has seen Jay Z celebrate his 50th birthday and reward fans by returning his entire music catalogue to Spotify, but now Jay Z has divided opinions as the rapper drops his favourite songs of 2019 list.

Coming in the form of a playlist on his streaming platform Tidal, Jay Z included the likes of Drake, Rick Ross and late rapper Nipsey Hussle, as well as his own wife Beyoncé and sister-in-law Solange, but the list has divided opinions online.

Jay Z’s top 40 songs of the year list is trash — Chérie (@leancupdaddi) December 20, 2019

Jay Z end of year list is pretty similar to mine. Underground rap really came back this year. — Jack Nimble (@NackJimble) December 20, 2019

Some people labelled Jay Z's top 40 list as "trash", whilst others were feeling more celebratory about the whole thing, praising the rapper for including artists such as Burna Boy and Shatta Wale.

With Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and even Jay's on-off BFF Kanye West made the list, so there are plenty of bangers on there, but what do you make of it?

Check out the full list below and let us know your thoughts on Twitter...

Jay Z's 'Top 40 Songs Of 2019' List

1. “Intro” – DaBaby

2. “Heart On Ice” – Rod Wave

3. “Money in the Grave” – Drake and Rick Ross

4. “Perfect Ten” – Mustard featuring Nipsey Hussle

5. “Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott

6. “Dr. Bird’s” – Griselda

7. “Palmolive” – Freddie Gibbs and Madlib featuring “Lucha Bros” – Westside Gunn, Curren$y and Benny The Butcher

8. “Almeda” – Solange

9. “Earfquake” – Tyler, The Creator

10. “Hot”– Young Thug featuring Gunna

11. “Woah” – Lil Baby

12. “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

13. “Best On Earth” – Russ featuring Bia

14. “Binz” – Solange

15. “Suge” – DaBaby

16. “Collateral Damage” – Burna Boy

17. “Toast” – Koffee

18. “Already” – Beyonce, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer

19. “Gold Roses” – Rick Ross and Drake

20. “Lucha Bros” – Westside Gunn, Curren$y and Benny The Butcher

21. “Here Now (Intro)” – Snoh Aalegra

22. “Playing Games (Extended Version)” – Summer Walker featuring Bryson Tiller

23. “Follow God” – Kanye West

24. “Middle Child” – J. Cole

25. “Ballin’” – Mustard and Roddy Ricch

26. “Put a Date On It” – Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby

27. “Ricky” – Denzel Curry

28. “Cash Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby

29. “Triggered (Freestyle)” – Jhene Aiko

30. “Welcome to the Party” – Pop Smoke

31. “Big Drip” – Fivio Foreign

32. “F.N” – Lil Tjay

33. “Pop Out” – Polo G featuring Lil Tjay

34. “Trap” – SAINt JHN featuring Lil Bibby

35. “Nobody’s Favorite” Rick Ross featuring Gunplay

36. “Meet Again” – Maxo Kreem

37. “Tito’s Back” – Conway, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher

38. “Saw” – Roc Marciano

39. “Lonely Child” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

40. “Satish” – Tee Grizzley

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!