Biggie allegedly thought Jay-Z was a better rapper than he was

22 April 2020, 10:58 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 11:00

Biggie thought Jay Z was a better rapper than him, according to his close friend Lil' Cease.
Biggie's close friend, Lil' Cease, said Biggie was convinced Hov was better than him.

The Notorious B.I.G. was allegedly convinced that fellow rapper Jay-Z was a better spitter than him.

Speaking during a recent Instagram Live session with Smoke DZA, Junior Mafia member and Biggie's close friend, Lil' Cease, said that Biggie thought Hov was the better emcee.

"Big wasn’t afraid to tell that - Big thought he was doper than him," said Lil Cease.
"They bonded just on some G shit cause they respected each other as men and they respected each other as artists," said Cease. "Big wasn’t afraid to tell that - Big thought he was doper than him. Big used to say, 'Yo, that n***a nicer than me.'"

Cease asserted his point and assured viewers he wasn't twisting the legend's words. "I swear to God on everything I love. Any n***a can vouch for it. I’m not lying. These are straight facts," he said.

"When JAY-Z said that line on 'Dead Presidents,' 'N***a take a freeze off my kneecap/N***a believe that,' Big was like 'Yo, he got me.'"

In 'Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.', a documentary about rap icon's life, Biggie's mother Voletta Wallace spoke on her son's friendship with Hov.

"Christopher and Jay, they're a different relationship," Voletta told ABC News. "They're very good friends."

