J. Cole reveals he has two sons in surprise confession

J. Cole reveals he has two sons during candid personal essay. Picture: Getty

Rapper J.Cole has opened up about having two sons during a candid essay for The Players Tribute.

By Tiana Williams

With his new album on the way, J.Cole has been getting candid with his fans by opening up about his private life. The 35-year-old rapper recently revealed that he has two sons.

Back in 2018, the North Carolina raised rapper revealed that he and his wife of five years, Melissa Heholt had a son. However, the "Love Yourz" star revealed they have welcomed a baby boy together.

Earlier this month, in a GQ interview, J. Cole revealed that his son is a toddler. In an essay for The Players Tribute, Cole admitted he has had two sons over the past four years.

Cole revealed that in the spring of 2016, he learned he was going to be a father for the first time.

'A couple weeks prior I learned that I would become a father. It wasn’t a surprise. I had been taking steps to change my life for the past couple years, and I felt ready,' he said in the essay.

He later said his 'short term plan' was to finish his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only, 'before the arrival of my first child.'

Back in 2016, J.Cole learned he was going to be a father for the first time. Picture: Getty

Since the '4 Your Eyez Only' album release, J.Cole said he's "been blessed with two sons, [and] learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career."

Cole revealed that his 'long-term plan' was, 'becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done.'

The "Work Out" rapper also hinted at retiring his rap career, though he admitted his passion for performing has returned.

'The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful.'

'On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be' J.Cole stated.

Cole continued 'However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb,' he added.

'At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do,' the rapper concluded.

The Fall-Off, which will be the rapper's sixth studio album is set to be released this year. Earlier today (Jul 22) Cole revealed that two songs from the album will be debuting tomorrow.

In June, Cole released his first song of the year, which was a politically-charged track titled 'Snow on tha Bluff'.

The song blew up after it addressed controversial topics, which led to fans calling out the rapper for his "misogynistic" lyrics.