J Cole responds after being slammed over "misogynisitic" lyrics in new song

J Cole recently released new song 'Snow on tha Bluff' in which he appeared to call out female rapper Noname.

As the Black Lives Matter protests spread around the world following the shocking murder of George Floyd in police custody, many people criticised artists like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar for not publicly speaking out.

However, after J. Cole dropped his surprise new song 'Snow on tha Bluff', the rapper is now being criticised for appearing to call out female rapper Noname and her words during this time.

J. Cole criticised over new song 'Snow on tha Bluff'. Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter, J. Cole defended the lyrics of his new song and wrote, 'Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night.'

He went on to tweet, 'Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest. Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms.'

He continued, 'Let me use this moment to say this. Follow @noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping.'

Cole added, 'I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other.'

Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

J. Cole appeared to speak on his feelings around the Black Lives Matter movement in the song 'Snow on tha Bluff' and some of his lyrics were called out by fans as "misogynistic".

Noname is a Chicago rapper and activist and has been very vocal during the recent Black Lives Matter protests, with many people believing J. Coles word were aimed at her specifically.

In the song Cole raps:

"My IQ is average, there’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me

I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read

She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police

She mad at my n***as, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve

She mad at the celebrities, lowkey I be thinkin' she talkin' ‘bout me

Now I ain’t no dummy to think I’m above criticism

So when I see something that’s valid, I listen

But s**t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me"

Cole goes on to rap:

"F**k is the point of you preaching your message to those that already believe what you believe?

I’m on some “F**k a retweet,” most people is sheep

You got all the answers but how you gon' reach?

If I could make one more suggestion respectfully

I would say it’s more effective to treat people like children

Understanding the time and love and patience that’s needed to grow"

Some people have claimed J. Cole's 'Snow on tha Bluff' is aimed at rapper/activist Noname. Picture: Getty

Some fans reacted angrily to J. Coles new song, with one writing, 'I am a die hard J.Cole stan, since I was 14 actually. Been to all the concerts from Dollar & A Dream to even a photo with him. But nah this song ain’t it lol I am sorry but we talking about protect black women... read the room'.

But opinion around J. Cole's lyrics were divided as others claimed that his words were far from misogynistic.

Another Twitte ruser wrote, 'J. Cole made Crooked Smile for Aiyana Jones, marched for her, called out deadbeat dads/spoke on women's agency over their bodies on Lost Ones, had a song about folding his wive's clothes, spoke on colorism in 2013, made Pretty Little Fears, and yall's take away is...misogynist...'

Noname: Rappers ain't shit. Do better y'all. Use your platform.



J. Cole: Damn sis I've been doing a lot but I could definitely do more. Maybe show me what I'm missing, without insulting me.



Twitter: J. Cole a misogynist. — Brodie Summas (@912Made_Moon) June 17, 2020

I really hate how people are on here saying “J. Cole is a misogynist” when all the guy did was very respectfully & gracefully, respond to Noname. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) June 17, 2020

I don't know who J. Cole is talking about in his new song. But here's what I do know: Black women are getting harassed, assaulted, and murdered. We've seen it in this week alone.



And he thought it was a good time to criticize a Black woman for her tone? What's going on? — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) June 17, 2020

And I don't want none of his fans jumping into my mentions to try and tell me that I don't understand what his lyrics are about.



He's not rapping in Sumerian. English is my first language. I know what the hell I read. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) June 17, 2020

