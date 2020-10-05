Iggy Azalea 'shaves her hair off' in viral TikTok

The 'Fancy' rapper shocked fans by getting rid of her blonde locks.

Iggy Azalea has followed in Jason Derulo and Tyga's footsteps, it seems, as the next musician to have taken to creating TikTok videos during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Fancy' rapper, 30 - who gave birth to her son with Playboi Carti, Onyx Carter, in June - has been posting loads of videos on the popular app recently, and, like Derulo, she likes to troll her followers.

Iggy Azalea is known for her long blonde tresses. Picture: @thenewclassic/Instagram

In one of her latest videos, Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, is seen looking in her bathroom mirror and contemplating shaving her long blonde hair off.

As she clutches the electric razor, Iggy mimes to the audio which says, "I'm not gon' do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I'm not gon' do it." However, the video then cuts to Iggy sporting a bright red buzzcut.

Her followers took to the comments section questioning whether Iggy had actually shaved her head or not. "OMG IGGY! I thought it was real at first... you had me in the first half not gonna lie," wrote one.

The 'Fancy' rapper shocked fans by getting rid of her blonde locks. Picture: @thenewclassic/TikTok

"I THOUGHT YOU DID IT," wrote another. Iggy admitted that the video was a prank before explaining why she would never cut her hair short again after a fan suggested she did.

"Nah, I cut my hair into a bob in 2018 and really regretted that one. Took forever to grow back. Wigs do the job when I'm feeling bored," she wrote.

Back in May, Jason Derulo tricked his TikTok followers into thinking he had broken his front teeth while eating corn on the cob from a power drill.