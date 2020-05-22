Future dragged over rant about "ugly girls" amid baby mama drama

Future is being slammed on Twitter after appearing to label his baby mama Eliza Reign as "ugly".

Just days after Future claimed his eighth baby mama Eliza Reign "impregnated herself", the rapper appears to have labelled his child's mother "ugly".

In a Twitter rant Future, who now shares a daughter with Eliza Reign, started by saying, "people make lies up to make they self feel good. Leave them ugly girls alone… Dnt get high and treat a ugly girl pretty…HUGE MISTAKE.”

Future faces backlash after appearing to call baby mama Eliza Reign "ugly".

Across a series flurry of further tweets, Future said, “Ugly girls b in imaginary relationships. I told my dog learn frm u… u act jus like u look. I’m frm murder block 22 Kirkwood. Caught me slipping ok so what.”

After finishing his posts, Future was met with a huge backlash from people ion Twitter who told the 36-year-old rapper it was time for him to "grow up" and slammed his "toxic masculinity".

Reacting to Future's "ugly" posts, one Twitter user wrote, "I’m sorry maybe i’m reading too much into it but i’m just not feeling how future wanna disrespect his bm like that. Plus she the only dark skin one so I feel like he really tryna be funny with the “ugly” comments. She is not ugly at all."

Future had a two-year sexual relationship with Eliza which resulted in a pregnancy. Now she's ugly and a clout chaser. pic.twitter.com/ocJuJzOanY — Classy Heathen (@Connichameleon2) May 21, 2020

So future is now calling the mother of his child ugly and is refusing to pay child support...... I just can’t see how y’all stan someone who doesn’t take care of there kids. It’s nasty — A Black Girl Named Ricky (@___NUBIAA) May 21, 2020

Lmaoo Future is a grade “A” clown. You’re mad cause your baby mama won the court case? & then you retaliate by calling her ugly after YOU got her & a 1000 others pregnant? Says a lot more about you than her. — Nani. (@_NaniAmour) May 21, 2020

According to The Blast, Future is currently being sued by Eliza Reign, for false allegations of promiscuity, sexual misconduct, and mental health issues.

The mother of Future's one-year-old daughter is seeking unspecified damages. Future filed a lawsuit against her earlier this year for defamation and invasion of privacy.

The rapper claimed that Eliza should be held accountable for her public comments about their two-year sexual relationship. Last month, a judge rejected Future's request for an injunction however, Future was given the opportunity to refile the complaint "with better arguments".

