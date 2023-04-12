Frank Ocean dating history: does he have a boyfriend & who has he dated?
12 April 2023, 15:49
Who has Frank Ocean dated? Who is he currently dating? Here's all we know about his relationships.
Frank Ocean is one of the biggest R&B artists in the world, and is about to perform for the first time since 2017 at none other than the headlining spot at Coachella.
The singer is extremely private about his dating life, and tends to keep his relationships private despite being so notable.
Frank Ocean, born Christopher Edwin Breaux, spoke about his sexuality in an open letter on Tumblr in July 2012, and revealed that his first love was with a guy.
So, who has Frank dated? here's a comprehensive list of all of the singers rumoured flings and relationships.
Omar Apollo
Fans now think that Frank Ocean is in a relationship with fellow singer Omar Apollo after rumours have gone viral on social media.
Both singers appeared to be in Italy during the same time and were at the same locations, which prompted this speculation.
Ocean was also spotted in the audience at SZA's recent tour in America, where Omar Apollo was opening for the 'Kill Bill' singer.
Omar himself has spoken about his sexuality in his music, and said to Rolling Stone: "I’m very open about it in my music and on Twitter."
"But when it comes to identifying myself… It feels good to say queer. I don’t know. I’m complex."
Memo Guzman
In 2019, Frank Ocean opened up about his love life in a rare interview and revealed he had been quietly seeing someone for three years.
When speaking to Gayletter's 10th issue, Ocean said "I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years."
He continued: "I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now"
"I f–k with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps."
The guy he was in a relationship with is heavily rumoured to be Memo Guzman.
They were spotted together at a Floyd Mayweather x Conor Mcgregor fight in Las Vegas in 2017
Ocean even mentioned his rumoured boyfriend in a song titled 'Provider'.
He begins the track by saying: "Memo finna start acting out if I don't see him soon."
The pair were speculated to have dated since 2017.
Frank Ocean speaks on his sexuality and troubled relationship with his father
Following the tragic Pulse shooting in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49 people in 2016, Ocean published a letter expressing his sadness.
He mentioned that his first experience with homophobia and transphobia was with his father as a child, and said he related to how many people pass on their hateful attitudes to the next generations.
In 2017, his father then sued him for defamation and requested $14.5 million in damages.
A judge ruled in favour of Ocean and said that his father had not provided sufficient evidence of defamation.
Frank Ocean's coming out story
On 4 July 2012, Frank Ocean shared an open letter to his Tumblr called 'thank you's' and opened up about his sexuality and his first love.
"4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide," he wrote in the letter.
Ocean added: "It was my first love. It changed my life. Back then, my mind would wander to the women I had been with, the ones I cared for and thought I was in love with. I reminisced about the sentimental songs I enjoyed when I was a teenager, the ones I played when I experienced a girlfriend for the first time.
On July 4, 2012, Frank Ocean shared an open-letter on Tumblr called “thank you’s.”— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 4, 2020
The letter was intended to be released in the liner notes of 'Channel Orange,' but seeing certain speculation made Frank want to get his own words out there. And his words were powerful ones. pic.twitter.com/6m8RnBqjMV
"I realized they were written in a language I did not yet speak."
He cited unrequited love from the young man when he was 19, and thanked the man, his mother and others for their support.
"I don't have any secrets I need kept anymore... I feel like a free man," he touchingly wrote.