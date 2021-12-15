Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott announces her engagement in loved-up post

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott announces her engagement in loved-up post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Announcing the engagement on IG, Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott revealed that she is getting married to the man of her dreams

Eminem's adopted daughter Alaina Scott is engaged. Making the announcement on her Instagram, the blonde beauty showed off her lovely engagement ring in several posts alongside her now fiancé Matt Moeller.

Captioning the picture: "This moment. this life, yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU", Alaina shared this moment with her fans looking happier than ever.

Fans couldn't wait to celebrate with Alaina leaving kind messages under the picture.

One fan wrote: "This is the cutest thing ever. So happy for you, you’ll be a beautiful bride. Amazing news!! 2021 has been the best year for you babes".

Another commented: "YESSSS! She said YESSSS! A lifetime of happiness to you. You’re dad will be so proud".

A third one typed: "Congrats! Can’t wait to see the dress".

For those who don't know, Alaina is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberley Ann Scott’s sister Dawn, and was adopted by Eminem in the mid-2000s. Dawn sadly passed away in 2016 after a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Eminem at the ABC's Coverage Of The 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.