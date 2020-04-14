Dr Dre's iconic rap album 'The Chronic' coming to streaming services this month

Dr Dre to release classic rap album 'The Chronic' on streaming services

Dr Dre is bringing his classic Hip Hop album to streaming services everywhere on 20 April 2020.

Released in 1992, Dr Dre's Hip Hop classic 'The Chronic' quickly became one of the most legendary albums ever released from the genre.

Having been an Apple Music exclusive since streaming services began, 'The Chronic' is about to become available on other platforms from 20th April 2020.

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have plenty of classic collabs on 'The Chronic'
Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have plenty of classic collabs on 'The Chronic'. Picture: Getty

Featuring fa numbe rof iconic back-tobacks with fellow Compton rapper Snoop Dogg, 'The Chronic' is a must=listen for anyone who's a fan of Hip Hop.

So whether you're a not an Apple Music user and haven't heard the album for years, or have never heard it ever, make sure you get your ears around this one on 20th April!

Dr Dre 'The Chronic' Album Tracklist

1. The Chronic (Intro)
2. Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)
3. Let Me Ride
4. The Day The N****z Took Over
5. Nothin’ But A ‘G’ Thang
6. Deeez Nuuuts
7. Lil’ Ghetto Boy
8. A N***a Witta Gun
9. Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat
10. The $20 Sack Pyramid
11. Lyrical Gangbang
12. High Powered
13. The Doctor’s Office (Skit)
14. Stranded On Death Row
15. The Roach (The Chronic Outro)
16. B**ches Ain’t Sh*t!

