Dr Dre net worth: How much is the rapper worth?

Dr Dre has a staggering net worth thanks to his successful career. Picture: Getty

Dr Dre has made an astounding net worth for himself, so how much is he worth exactly? Here’s a look into his career and earnings.

Music and business ventures have lead Dr Dre to have one of the biggest net worths in the music industry.

From hit records and albums to of course, Beats by Dr Dre, the 55-year-old rapper - who is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife - has earned himself a staggering fortune - around $800milion dollars to be exact.

Converted into British pounds, Dr Dre has an estimated net worth of £640million - so how did he make so much money?

50 Cent makes big claims about Eminem's rapping career

Here’s a brief look inside Dr Dre’s career and fortune:

Dr Dre has multiple business ventures to add to his fortune. Picture: Dr Dre/Instagram

Dr Dre’s music success

Dr Dre - whose real name is Andre - started off his successful career as a rapper. He first made it big as part of hip hop group N.W.A. in the 80s.

Let Me Ride and album The Chronic were some of his finest work which earned him plenty of awards and a lot of money.

Dr Dre was also once the owner of Death Row Records, a record label where he helped create artists such as Eminem and 50 Cent. He’s also produced albums with the likes of 2Pac, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr Dre is also currently the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment, another record label.

Dr Dre’s business ventures

Not just a man making music, Dr Dre also made businesses out of it with his most lucrative being of course, Beats by Dr Dre. He sold his earphones company to Apple for $3billion.

In 2008, Dr Dre also announced his cognac line Aftermath, and is believed to be passionate about extending to other spirits.