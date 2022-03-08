Dizzee Rascal found guilty: what are his charges?

After being charged with assault, the pioneering grime rapper will be sentenced on April 8th

Dizzee Rascal – whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills – has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee Cassandra Jones at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday (March 7).

The 37-year-old rapper, who has two children with Jones reportedly attacked his children's mother on June 8th 2021 after being frustrated over custody arrangements. The two had split in February 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about why Dizzee Rascal was found guilty, what the charges were and more.

Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates Court charged with assault, Wimbledon on February 18, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What was he found guilty for and what were the charges?

On June 8th 2021, the Fix Up, Look Sharp rapper was charged with assault. The charge stemmed from "an incident at a residential residence" that left his ex Cassandra Jones "minimal injuries," according to London's Metropolitan Police. The rapper had previously disputed the assault allegations.

Dizzee Rascal, arrives at Croydon Magistrates court on September 03, 2021 in Croydon, England. Picture: Getty

What happened in court?

Prosecutors are said to have described the assault in detail in court. It is reported that Rascal "barged" into Jones' home on June 8 2021 with his son and began screaming at his former partner.

Rascal allegedly "pressed his forehead against Jones' and shoved her about the room" before "pushing her to the ground" shouting at Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

Mills is alleged to have been frustrated by the custody arrangements, and the two had a fight when he dropped their daughter off at the house.

Dizzee Rascal poses backstage at the Ozwald Boateng show during London Fashion Week February 2022 at The Savoy Hotel on February 21, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What happened after court?

Shortly after being found guilty, Rascal was seen taking a camera from PA news agency photographer James Manning and dashing it into a road, destroying it.

"He came out of the court, I was snapping his photo, just standing still on the corner" Manning explained. He then shoved my camera in my face, causing it to fall to the floor, where he scooped it up and flung it across the street".

"He was angry, he came straight out of the door, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything until the point at which he pushed my camera" he added.

"I think he said something like ‘Get away’ or ‘Get out of my face’ or something along those lines. After that he just walked off and I didn’t chase after him or anything like that".

When is the sentencing?

Dizzee Rascal will be sentenced on April 8 2022.