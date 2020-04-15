Diddy raises over $3 million for coronavirus relief with Instagram Live 'dance-a-thon'

15 April 2020, 16:51 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 16:55

Diddy raises money on IG Live for coronavirus relief
Diddy raises money on IG Live for coronavirus relief. Picture: Getty

Hip-Hop mogul Diddy hosted an Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

Diddy has become another hip-hop icon to take part in raising of donating money for coronavirus relief. Last week, Rihanna and Jay-Z also donated money for coronavirus relief.

Diddy responds to "body shaming" claims after shutting down Lizzo twerking

On Sunday (Apr 12) Puff took to Instagram to liven up the Easter vibes with his family, having a dance party.

The Instagram Live featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, Lizzo, Draya Michele, Swae Lee, and more. 

Diddy provided a family friendly party which was a notably twerk-free--environment, but it also served a dual purpose, where he raised money for coronavirus relief.

As the dance party went on, Diddy's Team Love x Direct Relief initiative was accepting donations for front line and care workers who are helping us during this pandemic.

After the Dance-A-Thon, Diddy announced that the charity raked in a whopping sum of $3,731,260, which will help a significant amount in assisting those in need. 

On Diddy's relief's site TeamLove.com, it explains Direct Relief aims to "support healthcare organizations and professionals who care for medically underserved communities."

Team Love also focusses on communities disproportionately affected by emergencies.

On Sunday, Diddy wrote "WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!! HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM LIVE! #TEAMLOVE DANCE-A-THON IS GOING DOWN NOW! http://TEAMLOVE.COM" on Twitter.

Congratulations to Diddy and his team who made this possible.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Diddy News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Sony have announced 2 free games to download on PS4 during quarantine

The best free PS4 games you can play during quarantine

Chrissy Teigen jokingly showed off her rap skills in a funny throwback video with husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen hilariously raps to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' in throwback video
Nicki Minaj fans have attempted to cancel Doja Cat on Twitter

Nicki Minaj fans savagely attempt to cancel Doja Cat with Twitter hashtag ‘dojacatisoverparty'

Nicki Minaj

Bhad Bhabie slams "blackfishing" claims by dragging Lil Kim into conversation

Bhad Bhabie slams 'blackfishing' claims by comparing herself to Lil' Kim
Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have split.

Love Island's Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi split after nine months together