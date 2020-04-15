Diddy raises over $3 million for coronavirus relief with Instagram Live 'dance-a-thon'

Diddy raises money on IG Live for coronavirus relief. Picture: Getty

Hip-Hop mogul Diddy hosted an Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon to help raise money for coronavirus relief.

Diddy has become another hip-hop icon to take part in raising of donating money for coronavirus relief. Last week, Rihanna and Jay-Z also donated money for coronavirus relief.

On Sunday (Apr 12) Puff took to Instagram to liven up the Easter vibes with his family, having a dance party.

The Instagram Live featured appearances from Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, Lizzo, Draya Michele, Swae Lee, and more.

Diddy provided a family friendly party which was a notably twerk-free--environment, but it also served a dual purpose, where he raised money for coronavirus relief.

As the dance party went on, Diddy's Team Love x Direct Relief initiative was accepting donations for front line and care workers who are helping us during this pandemic.

the media will never talk about this. sad. all love pic.twitter.com/BYGCKt8GLH — Seray ₁₂₃₄⑤ (@Serayrauhl) April 13, 2020

After the Dance-A-Thon, Diddy announced that the charity raked in a whopping sum of $3,731,260, which will help a significant amount in assisting those in need.

On Diddy's relief's site TeamLove.com, it explains Direct Relief aims to "support healthcare organizations and professionals who care for medically underserved communities."

THE BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON IN THE WORLD! SUPPORTING OUR HEALTHCARE WORKERS! 3PM EST ON MY INSTAGRAM LIVE. SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/mRbupuhqYO — Diddy (@Diddy) April 12, 2020

Team Love also focusses on communities disproportionately affected by emergencies.

On Sunday, Diddy wrote "WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!! HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM LIVE! #TEAMLOVE DANCE-A-THON IS GOING DOWN NOW! http://TEAMLOVE.COM" on Twitter.

Congratulations to Diddy and his team who made this possible.