Diddy shares first photo of newborn daughter Love
28 December 2022, 11:10 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 11:15
Diddy welcomed his daughter, Love Sean Combs, with Dana Tran in October.
Diddy has unveiled the first photo of his newborn daughter Love Sean Combs.
The hip-hop mogul, 53, welcomed his new arrival in October this year with cyber security specialist Dana Tran, but waited until earlier this month to announce the birth of the little one.
In the first image, little Love can be seen snuggled into a car seat, while the other sees her sleeping in her father's arms.
Love made her Instagram debut on Christmas Day in a photo shared by Diddy showing him with his family wearing matching pyjamas, but her head was facing away from the camera.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Diddy wrote in the caption, before adding his signature sign off, which now doubles as his new baby's name, "LOVE."
Diddy has seven children; Christian 'King' Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Quincy Brown, and the newest arrival, Love Sean Combs.
Diddy shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of Love earlier this month. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran is the Love's mother.
Meanwhile, Diddy is also in an open relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. He recently confirmed he made Miami aware of the arrival of his little girl before her birth.