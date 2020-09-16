Bow Wow shocks fans after hinting at secret baby son in new song

16 September 2020, 17:36

The Hip-Hop legend has seemingly revealed he has a son in his new song lyrics.

By Tiana Williams

Bow Wow has blown fans away after hinting that he may have a baby boy, in his new song lyrics.

On Tuesday (Sept 15) the 33-year-old rapper and reality TV star, has opened up about his private life, sharing shocking news through his music.

After Instagram model Olivia Sky claimed that Bow Wow is the father of her son, the rapper decided to address the situation in his music.

Taking to Instagram, Shad Moss shared a snippet of his song titled "D.W.M.O.D" standing for 'Dealing With My Own Demons'.

During the song, the "Let Me Hold You" rapper alludes to possibly having a son.

Model Olivia Sky previously claimed she had a baby by Bow Wow
Model Olivia Sky previously claimed she had a baby by Bow Wow. Picture: Instagram

On the new track, Bow Wow raps the lyrics:"Shai askin' about a brother, I don't know what to say/ That's gon' be one of them talks we have face-to-face/ I'm lookin' in his eyes, I'm trying to see me in him/ I'm peepin' out his swag, and I see the resemblance," he raps over soulful beat.

He continues to rap "Seen the boy three times, why would I lie?/ Baby moms gon' bring him through just so we spend some time," he continued.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star goes on to detail that he's still unsure if that's his child but if he is, then he'll step up to the plate

Although Bow Wow has previously claimed he's not into doing anymore press, it seems as though he has found a new outlet to let his fans follow his journey.

After TheShadeRoom shared the snippet of Bow Wow's song on their Instagram feed, talk show host Maury wanted to know if his help was needed to help find out the paternity of the child.

"hmu," a comment reads from Maury's account, encouraging Bow Wow to get involved with him.

See fans reaction to Bow Wow's song below.

