Bow Wow allegedly “punched” pregnant ex Kiyomi Leslie, leaked audio reveals

A leaked audio clip has emerged of Bow Wow's ex Kiyomi Leslie, claiming he physically assaulted her.

Bow Wow received backlash after a leaked audio call revealed that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

In July last year, Kiyomi alleged that Bow Wow physically abused her while she was pregnant during a Twitter exposé spree.

However, evidence of an audio call has emerged on social media, which has disturbed fans.

In the audio call, a woman–said to be Kiyomi, can be heard repeatedly asking the man – said to be Bow Wow – to let her leave the room, but he refused.

She also said that he punched her in the stomach during the ordeal, in the audio call. Listen to the audio here.

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie reportedly split last year February. Picture: Getty

The audio call aligned with Leslie's tweet that she wrote back in July 2019.

The Reality TV star took to Twitter and wrote "Bet he won't tell y'all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time".

Leslie continued "He beat me while I was pregnant. Punched me in my stomach & all... lost my baby and still covered for the weak ass n***a" on Twitter.

When Leslie tweeted the accusations, Bow Wow's ex-fiancée, Erica Mena, chimed in and revealed he has been abusive in the past.

Mena wrote "I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out," Mena wrote. "He broke Ciara finger years ago, so this been going on."

Erica Mena dated Bow Wow several years ago and has previously claimed that the rapper physically abused her, Kiyomi Leslie, and his other ex-girlfriend Ciara.

In February 2019, both Bow and Kiyomi were arrested on felony battery following a violent altercation.Bow Wow has seemingly responded to the audio leak on Instagram.

Bow Wow reveals he is making an album dedicated to his ex's. Picture: Instagram

