Azealia Banks calls out T.I for violent threats amid sexual abuse allegations

Azealia Banks calls out T.I for violent threats amid sexual abuse allegations. Picture: Getty

The "212" rapstress says people still have not held T.I accountable for the violent threats he made towards her.

Azealia Banks has spoken out against T.I, claiming he had violently threatened her in the past.

This comes after news that T.I and his wife Tiny Harris may be facing criminal charges following sexual abuse allegations against them.

Trigger Warning: This article contains content of a violent nature and sexual abuse allegations.

The hip-Hop couple's former friend, Sabrina Peterson, publicly accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head.

Peterson also resurfaced with stories from other women who accused the reality TV star couple of drugging and sexually abusing them.

While both T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, it has been reported that New York attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn has called for a criminal probe of the married celebrity couple.

Now, rapstress Azealia Banks has come forward with allegations, claiming T.I verbally abused her.

Azealia Banks. Picture: Instagram

On Monday (Mar 1) the "212" rapper took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Y'all still never checked TI for saying he was gonna slit my throat and toss me down the stairs".

"Over questioning a white woman for calling herself a runaway slave master." making reference to Iggy's controversial lyrics in her "D.R.U.G.S." single.

"I'm Insane because you all made me this way," Azealia added, before mentioning Iggy once again.

"Sad thing is T.I and Tiny probably had igloo drugged up and forcing her into threesomes too!".

Azealia Banks addresses T.I and Tiny Harris sexual abuse allegations on IG. Picture: Instagram

Azealia Banks has been feuding with T.I. for seven years, which also fuelled her beef with Iggy – as she was once signed to him.

The pair have traded numerous insults as Banks previously dissed Iggy Azalea-assisted track "No Mediocre."

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA