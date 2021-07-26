Azealia Banks responds to Grimes' claim she tried to ‘destroy her life’ in new song

The '212' rapstress has spoken out against Grimes' claims that she tried to 'destroy her life' in her new track '100% Tragedy'.

Azealia Banks has responded after Grimes revealed that her new track '100% Tragedy' details her feud with the '212' rapstress.

On Sunday (Jul 25) the 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, had spoken about Banks on Discord in a link with her Splendour XR music festival song set.

Azealia Banks was meant to make a song with Grimes back in 2018. Picture: Getty

During her chat, Grimes said the new song 'is about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life.'

Banks, 30, responded to Grimes' allegations on her Instagram story, writing: 'So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes.'

She continued: 'Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. I think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity I have.'

'everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo.' Banks wrote.

Azealia Banks speaks on Grimes claims she 'tried to destroy her life' on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@AzealiaBanks

Further down in the post, Banks said she was 'starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord.'

Banks said she 'really thought' she did Grimes 'a favourr by not responding to a subpoena she was allegedly sent.

Azealia Banks reveals she has 'evidence' on Grimes on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@azealiabanks

However, in a now-deleted post, Banks said she may have to clear her name by exposing the 'extra texts/screenshots/evidence [laying] around somewhere.'

The 'Oblivian' songstress, who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 50, was set to work with Banks on a song in 2018.

Banks claimed she was in 'Elon Musk's house alone for days waiting for Grimes' on her social media. She also made allegations of Musk being involved with the tuse of drugs including marijuana.

Musk faced a lawsuit from Tesla shareholders due to a tweet about stock prices. Banks later suggested that Musk was under the influence of acid while tweeting about the electric car company.

According to The Guardian, Musk denied ever meeting Banks.

Elon Musk and Grimes have been dating since 2018. The pair have a son together. Picture: Getty

During her set for Splendour XR, Grimes revealed that her forthcoming album will span between 13-15 tracks.

In addition to '100 Percent Tragedy' – which she said details her feud with Banks – she played the tracks 'Player of Games', 'Shinigami Eyes', 'Utopia' and 'Love Is A Drug From God' along with Chris Lake.