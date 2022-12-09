Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour UK: tickets, dates, venues & more

Kevin Hart is coming to the UK!

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian has announced his highly-anticipated return to the UK for April 2023, including a massive show at London’s The O2.

With additional stops in Birmingham and Manchester before concluding in Glasgow on 29th April, it's set to be epic. Check out the full UK tour dates below:

TOUR DATES

Monday 24th April - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tuesday 25th April - Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 27th April - London, The O2 Arena

Saturday 29th April - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Beyond his stand-up career, Kevin has become a Hollywood box office powerhouse, two times New York Best-selling author and a highly successful entrepreneur.

Anchoring over eleven movies that opened at number one at the Box office, Hart also became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 which later earned him a Grammy nomination for 'Best Comedy Album'.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold-out Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in the United States.

Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world including three O2 Arena shows, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.