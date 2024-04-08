Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth

8 April 2024, 12:27

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth
Who is Aoki Lee Simmons? Boyfriend, famous dad & net worth.
Who is Aoki Lee Simmons, how old is she and who is her famous dad? Here's everything you need to know about the model who is dating 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf.

Aoki Lee Simmons has hit the headlines recently after her relationship with 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf has been made public, with fans noting the 44-year age gap.

The 21-year-old is the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, who are well respected in their fields of modelling and music.

So, who is Aoki Lee Simmons, who is her older boyfriend and what is her net worth in 2024? Here's everything you need to know.

Aoki Lee Simmons has hit the headlines for dating a 65-year-old.
Aoki Lee Simmons has hit the headlines for dating a 65-year-old. Picture: Getty

Who is Aoki Lee Simmons’ boyfriend Vittorio Assaf?

21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons is dating 65-year-old Vittorio Assaf, after pictures of the pair smooching in St Bartz went viral across social media.

Vittorio Assaf is an author and restauranteur, who is most known for his Serafina Restaurant Group business, which has 10 dining locations in New York.

The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at a St. Bartz beach, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.

Vittorio Assaf.
Vittorio Assaf. Picture: Getty

Who are Aoki’s mum and dad Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons?

Aoki Lee Simmons comes from a very famous family, and her parents are very successful in their own right.

Her mother is Kimora Lee Simmons, a model, businesswoman and TV personality, who was married to Aoki's father Russell between 1998 and 2009.

Her father is Def-Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, who also has created clothing lines and published books on health and entrepreneurship.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons pictured in 2014.
Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

What is Aoki Lee Simmons’ net worth?

As of 2024, Aoki Lee Simmons' net worth is estimated at $55 million, according to AfroTech.

This is likely due to her inheritance and famous family connections, as well her ventures into modelling.

Aoki also graduated from Harvard University in 2023, after starting at the prestigious college at the age of 16. She told PEOPLE that: "It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter."

The model graduated from Harvard University in 2023.
The model graduated from Harvard University in 2023. Picture: Getty

