Jadon Sancho appears to confirm Saweetie dating rumours

15 August 2025, 14:42

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho seem to confirm romance
Saweetie and Jadon Sancho seem to confirm romance. Picture: Getty Images

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho have sparked dating rumours, but are they the new ‘it’ couple? What tattoo did Jadon get? Is Saweetie Jadon's new

By Shanai Dunglinson





Rapper Saweetie, and Chelsea FC footballer Jadon Sancho have been linked following a series of clues that they could be dating.

The pair were first spotted together back in January 2025, following the rapper’s visit to the baller’s football home, Stamford Bridge.

Caught on the sidelines of the pitch, Jadon was seen embracing the ‘Icy’ rapper, in a friendly manner, some fans even describing the couple’s hug as being a ‘long-time-no-see hug’.

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho seen hugging
Saweetie and Jadon Sancho seen hugging. Picture: Getty Images

One fan on TikTok joked: “These are the games you have to try and take on the whole team yourself.”

It’s not known why the singer flew over from the other side of the pond to watch the game, as she has had no previous link to Chelsea, which led fans to believe it could have only been to see Jadon play.

To add fuel to the fire, a cheeky snapshot revealed the footballer’s personal phone lock screen, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Jadon Sancho's lockscreen
Jadon Sancho's lockscreen. Picture: Getty Images

Sancho’s personal phone screen featured a black-and-white photo of Saweetie, supposedly confirming the couple’s romance.

The Chelsea star has clearly got a type though, him previously being linked to Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, after the model was seen sporting one of his football jerseys.

Whilst neither the ‘My Type’ rapper or striker have announced they are dating themselves; fans are pretty certain the two are sharing a budding romance.

Saweetie at Chelsea game back in January
Saweetie at Chelsea game back in January. Picture: Getty Images

Has Jadon Sancho got a tattoo of Saweetie's name?

The pair seems to be getting more serious as Jadon has unveiled a tattoo in the rapper's honour.

On the 14th August 2025, the footballer's tattooist revealed the couple had paid a visit to the studio to get two tattoos.

In the post shared to Instagram, the artist wrote: "Just wanna show our appreciation to you and your girlfriend."

In the picture, Sawetie seems to be admiring the new tattoo.

The new couple
The new couple. Picture: Instagram via @theapollotattoostudio

Behind his ear, the Manchester United player has gotten Saweetie's middle name, Quiava, permanently engraved in his skin.

This has confirmed the rumours and suggests that they could be a lot more serious than first appeared.

The second tattoo the player got was actually a cover-up of what looks like a tattoo for an ex-girlfriend, which read "her only.".

So, things are definitely heating up between the pair!

Left: Cover-up, Right: Saweetie's name tattoo on the right
Left: Cover-up, Right: Saweetie's name tattoo on the right. Picture: Instagram via @theapollotattoostudio

