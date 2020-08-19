Will Smith & Kevin Hart team up for classic 80's film remake

The iconic comedians are finally teaming up! Will Smith & Kevin Hart are set to star in a remake of a classic 80's comedy film.

Will Smith and Kevin Hart will finally be seen on screen together! The pair are set to star in, and produce a remake of the 1987 comedy “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” for Paramount Pictures.

Fans of Smith and Hart have waited for this for years, and now the dream collaboration is finally in action!

The original film “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” was directed by John Hughes, and starred iconic actors such as Steve Martin and the late John Candy.

The films plot show the pair of mismatched businessmen trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. However, they both face a variety of challenges on their travels.

However, the remake will be a modernised version of the original film, where Smith and Hart will be the two main characters.

The film will show the pair who are forced to come together to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones, Variety reports.

Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are responsible for developing the remake. Producer and Writer, Aeysha Carr (who has worked on “Brooklyn 99”) is set to write the screenplay, making her writing debut for a feature film.

Hart and Smith will produce the film along with Jon More (Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures) and HartBeat’s president of film and television, Bryan Smiley.

On Tuesday (Aug 18) Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Sharing a screenshot of a news article announcing the film remake, Hart captioned the post:

"I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with."

"We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let’s goooooo @willsmith 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

Will smith replied underneath Hart's post, jokingly writing "I don’t care what the script says, I ain’t gonna be the little spoon in that scene".

Fans ushered to the comments, highly anticipating the films release. There is not an official release date yet for the remake of Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, but we will keep you updated.

