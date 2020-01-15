Tyga trolls Love Island twin Eve Gale after she claims he slid in her DMs

Tyga has responded to Eve Gale's claims they exchanged flirty messages. Picture: Getty/ITV

Rapper Tyga has mocked Love Island twin Eve Gale's claims he slide in her DM's on Twitter.

Tyga has responded to Love Island 2020 contestant Eve Gale's claims they exchanged a series of flirty messages. Eve claimed the 30-year-old rapper slide in her DMs on Instagram after on Monday night's episode.

The "Taste" rapper debunked Eve's claims, after fans of the show tagged him in several tweets when Eve unveiled the information, during the "Spill The Tea" challenge.

Eve Gale told her fellow Islanders "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him,' she said.

She continued "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again."

Eve Gale, pictured left, Jess Gale, pictured right. Picture: ITV

Eve added "He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R‘n’B rapper, messaged me too."

Fans responded to Eve's claims with memes, once of which, Tyga responded to. One fan wrote 'Sorry she was talking about the guy on the right', with a picture of Tyga side-by-side with a look-a-like.

Tyga also liked a meme mocking Eve's claims on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

On Monday (Jan 13) Tyga took to Twitter to respond to Eve's claims with laughing face emoji's after a fan posted the meme.

Fans of Love Island has also posted meme's following Tyga's response. See memes below.

Sorry she was taking about the guy on the right.🤭 pic.twitter.com/076yGZzQni — . (@Naomi_Carrie_) January 13, 2020