Tupac Shakur's estate release new merch for 'Me Against The World' anniversary

Tupac's estate have released new merch to celebrate 25 years of his 'Me Against The World' album. Picture: Getty

Tupac fans will be in their element with these sick new t-shirts and hoodie to celebrate 'Me Against The World'.

Over the last 25 years, Tupac's influential album 'Me Against The World has become one of the late rapper's most iconic releases.

Featuring classic tracks including 'Dear Mama' and 'Temptations', the album has cemented itself in Hip Hop history and now Tupac's estate have launched a bunch of new merch to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the monumental project.

The exclusive new items fans can purchase to celebrate the album's anniversary include a hoodie, which has the album's tracklist printed on the back as well as three new graphic t-shirts.

'Me Against The World' has inspired a number of rappers who followed after Tupac, with J Cole labelling it as an album he connected to when he was just a kid.

J Cole said, “Everyone knows I’m a super-duper Pac fan, but when 'Me Against The World' dropped I was 10 years old. So even being 10 years old, I still knew the importance of this album. I knew how ill the sh*t he was saying was, and how emotional he sounded. I was ten years old, but I could connect to the dude.”

Tupac's estate release new merch for 'Me Against The World' 25th anniversary. Picture: 2pac.com

Tupac's new 'Me Against The World' merch is available to pre-order on the rapper's website now.

