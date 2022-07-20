When did Travis Scott start his relationship with Nike?

The rapper and iconic brand have a long history of collaborations and partnerships.

Nike have collaborated with a multitude of designers, musicians and athletes from across the world.

They have released iconic collections with A-listers including Michael Jordan, Drake and rapper Travis Scott.

Travis is often seen wearing his own Nike trainers. Picture: Getty Images

Travis Scott started working with Nike in summer 2018 and has recently released a new colour-way of the Air Jordan 1 Low with the brand.

Euphoria star Javon Walton is the face of the campaign, and the shoe is released this week.

When did Travis Scott and Nike start working together?

The brand and artist started working together after fans were gifted the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Cactus Jack' shoes. The name references both the record label that produced Astroworld, as well as the football team of Scott's childhood.

Due to the success of this collaboration, two months later Nike released an Air Force 1 line with exclusive colour-ways. The Nike 'swoosh' was interchangeable, making the shoes a revolutionary piece of sneaker history.

One of Travis' shoes that he has released. Picture: Getty Images

Since these two successful collections, every drop has been hyped and pieces from the lines have been known to fetch thousands for resale.

In 2022, the pair are looking to release multiple shoe collections including Air Max 1, Air Trainer 1 and Air Jordan Low.

The recent advertisement of Scott's 'OG Reverse Mocha' teases a rumoured instrumental from the rapper's forthcoming Utopia album.

The two-minute clip features Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray in HBO's Euphoria and leads the 'Don't Get Caught' campaign.

MLB icon Reggie Jackson and Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers also join Walton in the advertisement.