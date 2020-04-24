Travis Scott's Fortnite concert hilariously crashed by daughter Stormi

24 April 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 12:55

Travis Scott's daughter Stormi temporality took over control of his Fortnite stream.
Travis Scott's daughter Stormi temporality took over control of his Fortnite stream.

Stormi, the rapper's daughter with Kylie Jenner, took over the controls temporarily.

Travis Scott had to temporality halt his Fortnite concert stream last night (23 Apr) after his daughter Stormi took over the controls.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark reunion rumours as friends "think they're getting back together"

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper, 27, showed fans an adorable video of two-year-old Stormi, his daughter with Kylie Jenner, as she had a go at playing with game with a pair of headphones and a controller.

"Stormi took over be back one sec," Scott captioned the clip.
"Stormi took over be back one sec," Scott captioned the clip.

"Stormi took over be back one sec," Scott captioned the clip posted on his Instagram story. Travis pans the camera over to the TV where his character can be seen on screen.

The rapper has been hosting a virtual world tour on the popular game, which he and Fortnite are calling Astronomical. Last night, a staggering 12 million people tuned in.

The performance features five concerts spread out over the weekend so that people across different time zones can experience them.

Travis shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, pictured here in August 2019.
Travis shares two-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, pictured here in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Travis and Kylie have reportedly been isolating together at Kris Jenner's house in Palm Springs, California, and are said to be ‘loving family life together’ with Stormi.

"He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff," a source told E! News. "Things are good between Kylie and Travis.

"They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together."

Beyonce