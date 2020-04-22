T.I. claims he needs to "protect his daughters from heartbreak" but not his sons

T.I. reveals why he's more overprotective of his daughters than his son. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Rapper T.I. was slammed in 2019 after admitting he takes his 18-year-old daughter to get her hymen checked.

T.I. and his parenting skills have come out into the spotlight once again after the 'Whatever You Like' rapper finally addressed why he's so overprotective of his daughters.

The rapper has two daughters, Heiress Diana Harris, 4, and Deyjah Imani Harris, 18, whilst he also has two sons, Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris, 20, and 11-year-old Major Philant Harris.

Speaking on his reality TV show 'T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle', the rapper explained that he doesn't feel the need to be so overprotective of his son, whereas his daughters will "hold on to their experiences".

T.I. said, "To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak. So for me, it's about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible."

He went on to add, "That doesn't mean that I don't want my daughters to date or have experiences, it just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they come out of it."

Revealing why he isn't as protextive of his young son, T.I. added, "For a young man, you're not really gonna know who you are for real until you've dealt with heartbreak"

The rapper came under fire back in November 2019 after he revealed he takes his daughter to regular around her birthday.

T.I. said, "This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate. Usually like the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9.30.'"

