Snoop Dogg reveals his top ten favourite rappers after excluding Eminem

Snoop Dogg has shared his top ten rappers list - and it still doesn't include Eminem. Picture: Getty

After facing backlash for excluding Eminem from his favourite rappers list, Snoop Dogg has publicly shared his top ten.

Snoop Dogg has shared a list of his top ten favourite rappers of all time, days after facing backlash for mentioned Eminem wasn't on there.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, 'Gin N Juice' rapper Snoop suggested there were a number of rappers from the eighties that the 'Godzilla' rapper couldn't go up against.

Snoop Dogg has revealed his top ten rappers of all time. Picture: Getty

Snoop made it clear he wasn't bashing his "teammate" Eminem, but he did admit he could live without the Detroit rapper's music. And now, the 48-year-old has dropped his list.

"My Top Ten mcs of all time," he wrote, before prefacing "Mines not yours". His list, from top to bottom, reads: Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, KRS-One, Rakim, Run from Run-DMC, D from Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Ice T and Too Short.

His list included Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Rakim. Picture: Instagram

Snoop previously suggested to The Breakfast Club that, thanks to Dre, Eminem is perceived by many as one of the top ten rappers of all time.

"Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou wow," said Snoop Dogg.

"[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

Fans took to Twitter in a divided reaction to Snoop's comments. "Probably the most respectable answer I’ve ever heard to why Eminem wouldn’t be in a top 10," said one user.

"I love snoop but wtf ?! You say snoop don’t be crazy Eminem is not top 10 Eminem is not top 5 Eminem is top 1 my guys," argued another.