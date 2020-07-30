Snoop Dogg admits Eminem isn't on his top ten rappers of all-time list

30 July 2020, 15:25 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 15:28

Snoop Dogg admitted that Eminem wasn't one of his favourite rappers.
Who are some of Snoop Dogg's favourite rappers? Well, it sounds like Eminem isn't one of them.

Snoop Dogg is an undeniable legend in the game, and was famously one of Dr. Dre's first proteges. Under his guidance, Snoop took the road to superstardom as did many of Dre's acts - including Eminem.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, 'Gin N Juice' rapper Snoop suggested that, thanks to Dre, Eminem is perceived by many as one of the top ten rappers of all time.

"Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou wow," said Snoop Dogg.

"[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

When asked why Slim Shady hadn't made it into his top ten, Snoop said there were a number of rappers from the eighties that the 'Godzilla' rapper couldn't go up against.

"There's some n***as in the 80s that he couldn't f**k with," Snoop continued. "Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J. Shall I go on? Like Ice Cube."

Snoop made it clear he wasn't bashing Eminem and went on to confess his admiration for his "teammate", but he did admit he could live without the Detroit rapper's music.

Fans took to Twitter in reaction to Snoop's comments. "Probably the most respectable answer I’ve ever heard to why Eminem wouldn’t be in a top 10," said one user.

"I love snoop but wtf ?! You say snoop don’t be crazy Eminem is not top 10 Eminem is not top 5 Eminem is top 1 my guys," said another.

