Snoop Dogg shares heartfelt tribute to LL Cool J: "He's why I'm still here"

16 January 2020, 17:07

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to LL Cool J on his birthday
Snoop Dogg pays tribute to LL Cool J on his birthday. Picture: Getty

Rapper Snoop Dogg has posted a tribute to LL Cool J for his birthday on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg has payed homage for rapper LL Cool J on his birthday. The West Coat rapper has revealed how much the "Luv U Better" rapper helped him in his career.

Snoop Dogg reacts to R. Kelly's girlfriends' fight footage with "hilarious” dog meme

On Wednesday (Jan 15) Snoop took to Instagram to let his fans know how much love he has for LL Cool J.

Snoop wrote "Happy c day to my. O. G," pens Uncle Snoop, alongside a picture of LL in his heydey."

"One of the rappers I studied and learned line for line bar for bar style attitude and class on the mic. Goat is why I still here. L. L. Cool. J. Is hard. As hell."

Many fans swamped the comment section with love for the two hip-hop peers friendship. One fan wrote "G.O.A.T." while another wrote "One of the very best 🙏".

Happy birthday LL Cool J.

