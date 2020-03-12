Snoop Dogg recalls the biggest lesson he learned from Tupac in resurfaced clip

West coast rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed an inspiring story about what he learned from late legendary rapper Tupac.

Snoop Dogg and Tupac shared a tight bond, both being apart of the Death Row movement in the nineties. The pair shared monumental and life changing moments together during their come-up.

However, the 48-year-old West Coast rapper has told another inspiring story on the biggest lesson he learnt from the "Do For Love" rapper while he was alive.

On Wednesday (Mar 12) Snoop took to Instagram to celebrate Pac's wisdom and reveal some of the lessons he learned from Pac.

In the video Snoop uploaded to Instagram, an interviewer asks him "What did you learn from a figure like Pac, being friends with him?" in a throwback clip. The video is likely to be between 1997 and 1999, as Snoop is seen wearing the 'No Limit' chain.

The interviewer continued "What can people take away into their own lives from what he did and how he lived?"

Snoop responded "What I learned from 2Pac was a different sort of work ethic," explains Snoop.

"I always had a good work ethic about myself as far as being timely and on point and being a professional. But he showed me how to be a little more faster with it."

Snoop continued "As far as getting to the meat of it all and not really just listening to it all the time or not absorbing it, but just doing it. Just keep doing it and doing it."

He added "Let the engineers mix it and master it and not fall in love with it. But fall in love with the craft and being able to do it and continue to do it."

"That was something that was passed to me and now I'm showing it in my own work ethic."

Although Pac been gone for almost 24 years, Snoop still often pays tribute to the rapper and acknowledges the influence Pac had on him.