Snoop Dogg accused of throwing shade at Tupac over misogynistic lyrics in hip-hop

27 February 2020, 11:42

Snoop Dogg has been accused of throwing shade at Tupac during his Red Table Talk
Snoop Dogg has been accused of throwing shade at Tupac during his Red Table Talk. Picture: Getty

Rapper Snoop Dogg has come under fire for mentioning Tupac when discussing misogyny in rap lyrics, during his Red Table Talk interview.

Snoop Dogg has been accused of throwing late rapper Tupac under the bus during his Red Table Talk interview with Jada-Pinkett Smith.

Snoop Dogg fans drag Jada Pinkett-Smith after new video reveals confrontation over Gayle King rant

While the conversation initially was an opportunity to give Snoop a platform to discuss the insults he made towards Gayle King, he landed himself in hot water, again.

On Wednesday (Feb 26) the full video of Jada's Red Table Talk with Snoop came out on FaceBook Watch.

Snoop delves deeper into why he apologised to Gayle King and claimed he was previously accustomed to speaking about women in that way. Especially when he was coming up in the hip-hop music scene alongside Tupac.

The 48-year-old rapper mentioned Tupac, after speaking about using misogynistic and derogatory terms to describe women.

While admitting to using the words "n***a, "b*tch" and "h*e" in the past, Snoop says he felt the need to "pull back" from using those negative terms as he grew into a man.

Snoop then brought Tupac into the equation, Snoop saying "Even me and Pac got into it because he was like, he wanted me to stay gangsta."

"I was like, cuz, I got a baby on the way, I just beat a murder case, I have a lot to live for. He had no kids."

It seemed to some fans as though Snoop Dogg threw Tupac under the bus, by wanting him to stay authentically "gangsta".

One fan wrote "When they decide to go after Tupac in full force for his alleged past, Jada will lead the charge with pitchforks against her “friend” Watch. That sit-down Red Table Talk with Snoop Dogg was a test run."

See other fans responses below.

Fans react to Snoop Dogg's interview with Jada
Fans react to Snoop Dogg's interview with Jada. Picture: Instagram
Fans defend Snoop after being accused of throwing Tupac under the bus
Fans defend Snoop after being accused of throwing Tupac under the bus. Picture: Instagram
Fans go after Snoop Dogg after he brings up Tupac in his Red Table Talk interview
Fans go after Snoop Dogg after he brings up Tupac in his Red Table Talk interview. Picture: Instagram

What do you think ?

