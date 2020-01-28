Snoop Dogg posts hilarious dog meme after being snubbed from the Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg hilariousy reacts to not being invited to the Roc Nation Brunch. Picture: Getty

West Coast legend Snoop Dogg reveals how he felt when he was not invited to the iconic Roc Nation Brunch.

Snoop Dogg has let his fans know that he is not impressed by not being invited to the prestigious annual event let by rapper Jay-Z.

Before the Grammys commenced, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z held their iconic Roc Nation brunch in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event has most of the A-List celebrities within the hip-hop realm.

The power couple were joined by Rihanna, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Miguel, Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, T.I., Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and many more.

Lauren London also came through to the with her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s sister.

However, Snoop missed out on the opportunity of being at the brunch, not by choice. But, because he simply was not invited.

The day after the brunch photos emerged online, Snoop took to Instagram to let his fans know he was not included in the attendees list.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Roc Nation Brunch! pic.twitter.com/kGB0GppDs6 — Bey Room Inc ⚪️ (@BeyRoomInc) January 26, 2020

Posting a dog meme, where the dog looks as though it is trying to be unbothered, Snoop shows he sympathises with the dog.

Snoop wrote "Face I made I made when I found out about the Roc Nation Brunch I wasn't invited to" with the thumbs up and laughing emoji.

One Instagram user responded "Snoop u so know your face is your invite right ? Just show up 😂".

A fan also commented "Meanwhile they had irrelevant people there".

Many fans have defended Snoop and agree that he should have received an invite. What do you think ?