Snoop Dogg's Lovers & Friends festival dubbed 'Fyre Fest' over line-up confusion

20 February 2020, 11:07

Various R&B artists including Usher, Lil Kim, Ludacris and TLC all appeared on the viral poster.

R&B fans couldn't believe their eyes when the surprise line-up for Lovers & Friends festival in Los Angeles was shared this week by Snoop Dogg.

R&B fans can't cope with the epic throwback ‘Lovers and Friends’ festival line-up

The 48-year-old rapper is promoting and booking artists for the festival, which features a huge line-up of over 30 artists from the world of R&B, old and new.

Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Nelly, Ja Rule and more all feature on the poster which soon went viral online. However, some fans are convinced that the festival is too good to be true.

The line-up to Lovers & Friends, which features Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few.
The line-up to Lovers & Friends, which features Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Picture: Instagram/Snoop Dogg

Confusion erupted after Lil Kim reposted the Lovers & Friends poster on her Instagram story and denied any involvement with the festival, despite her name appearing clear as day on the image.

"THIS IS SO FAKE! I am not a part of this," she wrote. Mase also commented on the poster and asked for his name to be removed from the line-up, while Twista claimed that he hadn't received any money for his inclusion.

Fans began speculating as to whether the festival was legitimate and starting dubbing it "Fyre Fest", comparing it to the disastrous 2017 music festival co-founded by Ja Rule.

Despite the confusion, some of the artists featured on the line-up apparel to co-sign the festival. Foxy Brown reposted the image, adding that the line-up looks "FUCKING SICK!!!!!!". Amerie and Usher both reposted the image on their socials.

Snoop Dogg, prompted by Lil Kim's comment, took to Instagram to confirm the festival's validity and reach out to the 'Lighers Up' rapstress.

"We were talking to some of your people, or at least we thought we were talking to some of your people," he said. "Get at me on the DM so we can get you this some of this money, see if you with this thing or not. But as far as everybody else on the show, 100 per cent confirmed [sic]."

A few hours later, Kim confirmed her place at Lovers & Friends and thanked Snoop Dogg for making the festival happen, before encouraging her fans to book tickets.

"THE CHECK HAS CLEARED! Thank Uncle @SnoopDogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See ya’ll May 9th, 2020! Tickets on sale TOMORROW [sic]."

Twista has since confirmed his involvement, writing: "Locked and loaded playing all the hits." Lovers & Friends is set to take place on Saturday 9th May at The Grounds Of Dignity Health Sports Park.

