Snoop Dogg posts epic 'then and now' throwback with Dr. Dre & The D.O.C

Snoop Dogg posts epic throwback with Dr. Dre & The D.O.C. Picture: Getty

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper took a trip down memory lane.

Snoop Dogg was in a nostalgic mood last night, it appears, as he posted a throwback photo all the way from the '90s.

The West Coast rapper, 48, shared a photo of himself from 1993 alongside his mentor Dr. Dre and hip-hop icon The D.O.C. He captioned the snap, "My foundation 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾❤️🙏🏾".

The image - which was originally shared by an account called @itsallaboutwestcoast - sees the legendary rappers posing together at the Billboard Music Awards looking fresh-faced.

In the modern day photo, presumably taken earlier this year, The D.O.C hangs his arm around Dre as Snoop stands beside them, posing in the same order as the photo taken all those years before.

Uncle Snoop was famously one of Dr. Dre's first proteges, and under his guidance, Snoop took the road to superstardom as did many of Dre's acts - including Eminem.

Snoop Dogg shared an epic throwback alongside Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. Picture: Getty

Back in July, Snoop suggested that, thanks to Dre, the Detroit rapper is perceived by many as one of the top ten rappers of all time. "Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou wow," said Snoop.

"[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

And while Snoop admitted Eminem didn't make it into his personal top ten, he made it clear he wasn't bashing Eminem and went on to confess his admiration for his "teammate".