R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claps back at troll who claims she's an "insult" to victims

Azriel Clary, 21 claps back at troll on FaceBook. Picture: Getty

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, 21, has responded after receiving online abuse from trolls, claiming she is an "insult" and "embarrassment" to sexual abuse victims.

Clary has been in better spirits now that she's at home with her family and away from R. Kelly. The 21-year-old singer has been in the studio and trying to live in peace away from the drama.

However, online trolls are a battle that Clary has made it clear that she's facing. Although, she does take the high road and is working on becoming a better version of herself.

Many fans who still support Kelly, despite him being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse – have accused Clary of being a "traitor" or not being a victim of the crimes she alleges.

On FaceBook, a female user slid in the comments of a Clary's recent post, where she claimed that Clary was a "joke and an insult to real victims."

"Victims expose their bodies that's very funny, you a joke and an insult to real victims of abuse shame on you, you really disgust me as a woman who has been abused," the person wrote on FaceBook.

Azriel Clary claps back at troll on FaceBook. Picture: FaceBook

Clary wrote a classy clap back while defending her truth "everyone copes different. the key to healing is finding self confidence and self love.. something it sounds like you still haven’t found.. and I’m sorry for that."

"I’m a survivor and why should I not be able to wear a bathing suit like any other woman and not be confident? Why can’t i not wear shorts and feel comfortable in my skin? Nothing you just said was cute or funny" Clary responded.

"Don’t take your anger out on me because I do not heal the way you heal. And more importantly don’t take your anger out on me because I’m healing and you maybe you never got the chance or help to.. I will pray for you. "

"🌱🧘🏽‍♀️ and whether you “think” I’m a victim or not, I know what I’ve gone through, and I know I would never wish any other woman to deal with what I dealt with"

" And if I have to be the underdog, and take all of the scrutiny, backlash, humiliation, and punches for them I will.. as long as it gives someone else the strength to come forward."

The initial post Clary uploaded served as a public apology to her family who pleaded with her to return home over the past few months.

it’s so easy for all of us to get so consumed in work, life, and just keeping up with society. glad to have this time to... Posted by Azriel Clary on Saturday, 21 March 2020

"Family is everything, and more than anything I’m thankful my family and the world prayed for me and welcomed me with loving arms."

"I am now mature enough to put my pride to the side and apologize for all the humiliation and embarrassment I’ve put my family through," she wrote.

"please do not degrade victims.. people will kill for love if told to do so.. I’m just thankful my prior relationship never led to that extent. abuse is a real thing, physically, mentally, and verbally."